EMS staff presented with COVID service pins

Yadkin County EMS personnel were honored at the Sept. 8 meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners for their work during the pandemic thus far. EMS members were presented with COVID service pins. Additional EMS members will be honored at subsequent meetings.

The pins were presented on behalf of the work being done by EMS staff working directly with COVID patients, placing themselves potentially at risk. EMS Director Keith Vestal said that while the call volume initially dropped at the start of the pandemic, it has steadily increased. The amount of work per call has also increased due to the amount of personal protective equipment and disinfecting being done between calls.

“Our staff has performed admirably and therefore we would like to present each person that has worked during the pandemic with a service pin to wear on their uniform to signify their dedicated service in this time of crisis,” said Vestal.

At the Sept. 8 meeting, the board approved an appropriation of $62,475 from the General Fund balance to cover the cost of additional personnel required to manage the new campground and help with park maintenance. The campground as well as additional facilities at the Yadkin Memorial Park are part of phase II of the project which is expected to be completed this fall.

The board also approved the creation of a new full-time park maintenance position in the Parks and Recreation Department.

A request from the Yadkin County Health Department to waive the $25 flu vaccine fee at the Yadkin County Medical Clinic for those who are uninsured was also approved by the board.

