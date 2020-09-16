Virtual story slam event planned

The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem, a recently launched local storytelling community, will host its first virtual event on Thursday, Sept. 24 from 7 to 9 pm.

“We all know the world today is not as most of us envisioned it; the theme of this program will give storytellers a chance to expound upon these issues, riffing on the prompt “The Masks We Wear,’” event organizers with the Yadkin Arts Council said.

The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem September event will build on the inaugural winter success where enthusiastic attendees shared a fun evening of music, storytelling, and poetry. Performers and other audience members enjoyed rich stories that were both individually revealing and universally understood.

“We are additionally thrilled with the recent announcement that our local public radio station, WFDD, has begun carrying a popular, nationally syndicated Story Slam show, The Moth Radio Hour. We are excited to be the local home for spoken word and Story Slam in Winston-Salem,” event organizers said.

The September program will feature special guest storytellers, including local jazz singer Diana Tuffin, and more to be announced. Each storyteller will share what is certain to be a unique take on the night’s prompt, “The Masks we Wear.” The evening will be emceed by Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet, award-winning poet, host and author.

Local storytellers are welcome to join the special guests and interpret the prompt “The Masks We Wear.” The topic is certain to inspire both COVID-19 and pre-pandemic stories alike. A total of eight to ten individuals will be chosen and will have no more than five-minutes to share their true, and possibly revealing, heart-tugging, or funny stories with the audience who will be rooting for each storyteller.

Advanced registration for this free community event will be required for both storytellers and observers. Donations are welcome.

To register visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-willingham-story-slam-muse-winston-salem-the-masks-we-wear-tickets-117772162709.

For more information visit yadkinarts.org/willingham-story-slam/