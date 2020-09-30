Farmers Market extends season

The Yadkin Farmers Market will extend their season to Nov. 21 this year. The market is open on Tuesdays 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. until Oct. 10. Afterwards, they will be switching to a Saturday only market from 9-12 p.m. with their final market on Nov. 21, the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

This will give holiday shoppers a chance to supply their Thanksgiving spread with farm fresh, locally grown produce, said Hannah Lepsch of the Yadkin County Cooperative Extension Agency.

“You will find fall vegetables (leafy greens, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, onions), fruits, meats, and more. The market is located at 1141 Tennessee Street in Yadkinville. Take advantage of this longer market season to support our local farmers and businesses,” said Lepsch.