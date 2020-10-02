Drugs, guns, cash confiscated in Hamptonville

Owens Hodges Sawyers Robbins

HAMPTONVILLE — The Yadkin County Sheriff’s made multiple arrests and confiscated drugs, weapons and counterfeit currency after executing a search warrant in Hamptonville on Sept. 30. The search warrant was for a residence on Wright Rd. where four individuals were arrested and charged. Thirty three grams of Methamphetamine, 6.7 grams of Heroin, nine grams of Marijuana, and six dosage units of Alprazolam were seized. In addition to the drugs, seven firearms, counterfeit US currency, more than $7,000 in drug proceeds, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia were seized.

Jonathan Shawn Robbins, Jordan Hakeem Shajuan Sawyers, Makayla Ja’nice Owens and Casey Lane Hodges were arrested and face multiple charges.

Robbins, age 43, of Hamptonville, was charged with the following:

· Felony Trafficking Schedule II controlled substance, Methamphetamine.

· Felony Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule II controlled substance, Methamphetamine.

· Felony Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule II, Methamphetamine.

· Felony Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule IV, Alprazolam.

· Felony Possession of Counterfeit Currency.

· Felony Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

· Four (4) counts of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

· Felony Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

· Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robbins is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.

Sawyers, age 24, of Winston-Salem, was charged with the following:

· Felony Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I controlled substance, Heroin.

· Felony Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule IV, Alprazolam.

· Felony Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule VI, Marijuana.

· Felony Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

· Felony Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

· Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sawyers is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $75,000 secured bond.

Makayla Ja’nice Owens, age 26, North Wilkesboro, was charged with the following:

· Felony Trafficking Schedule I controlled substance, Heroin.

· Felony Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I controlled substance, Heroin.

· Felony Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule I, Heroin,

· Felony Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule VI, Marijuana,

· Felony Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

· Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Owens is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.

Hodges, age 29, of Hamptonville, was charged with the following:

· Felony Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule II controlled substance, Methamphetamine.

· Felony Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule II, Methamphetamine.

· Felony Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule IV, Alprazolam.

· Felony Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

· Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hodges is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.

All four suspects are expected in court on Oct. 7.

“This search warrant was the result of good citizen concerns, lengthy surveillance, undercover purchases and proactive patrol by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office,” said a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. This is the second search warrant at this residence since August 2019. Additional charges on these and other individuals are pending.