Pumpkin weigh-off winners

Andrew Vial claimed first place for a 38.5 lb marrow. Courtesy photo Albert Rodzbaugh claims first place for the largest pumpkin. Courtesy photo Chris Kent wins first place for largest watermelon. Courtesy photo

The annual Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival was cancelled due to safety concerns with the pandemic, but the big pumpkins still got their moment on the weighing scale. A closed event took place on Sept. 26 at the Yadkin Valley Heritage and Trails Center in Elkin.

“We were so grateful to have held the annual Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Weigh-Off this year,” said Misty Matthews of the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce. “This event was closed to the public to help protect our community from COVID-19. We are a National Sanctioned weight off site and so growers on the East Coast really look forward to events like this. There is so much time and money that goes into growing large fruit and weather has a lot to play in how things grow. This year we didn’t have near as many pumpkins as in years past due to weather and bears.”

Matthews said she they are hoping local schools will get students interested in growing large fruit.

“Some local growers are willing to help guide the teachers and students. We need to get the young people involved to keep the tradition of growing these large fruit alive,” said Matthews.

First place for largest watermelon went to Chris Kent with a melon weighing in at 258.5 lbs. Andrew Vial claimed first place in the long gourd category. A 954 pound pumpkin grown by Albert Rodzbaugh claimed first place for pumpkins.

Andrew Vial claimed first place also for a 38.5 lb marrow and a 45.5 lb field pumpkin. H.C. William won first place with a 225.5 lb bushel gourd. Gregory Epperson won first place for a 34.5 lb squash.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.