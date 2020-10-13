UNC-TV features Yadkin Valley Sewer Authority

An upcoming ncIMPACT episode, airing on UNC-TV this Thursday, October 15 at 8 p.m., will focus on how the towns of Elkin, Jonesville and Ronda have come together to address their water and wastewater challenges.

The episode features the Yadkin Valley Sewer Authority, a regional authority meant to help improve access to efficient, healthy water and wastewater services. After forming this regional authority, YVSA put in one sewer treatment facility for the area. They also came together to address infrastructure and efficiency challenges, including affordability and updated infrastructure in all three small towns. The YVSA was started in 2006, and began operation in 2010, after years of discussion and evaluation of wastewater consolidation among the three towns.

“Access to healthy water and wastewater services can be a challenge for many rural communities across our state,” said ncIMPACT Reporter David Hurst. “We take a look at how the Yadkin Valley Sewer Authority was able to come together to address these issues and provide clean water for their residents.”

The program will include interviews from Nicole Johnston (YVSA Executive Director), JL Lowe (Former Elkin Board Member), Sam Bishop (Mayor of Elkin), Lestine Hutchens (Former Mayor of Elkin), Alvin Hayes (Supervisor ORC, Collection System, YVSA), John Cheek (Owner, Dirty Joe’s Coffee Shop) and Teresa Smith (Owner, Harry’s Place).

The episode will also include a panel discussion that takes a look at the Yadkin Valley Sewer Authority and highlights other similar initiatives across the state. The panel will include Kim Colson (Director, NC Division of Water Infrastructure), Gloristine Brown (Mayor, Town of Bethel) and Greg Gaskins (Secretary, NC Local Government Commission).

ncIMPACT, hosted by the UNC School of Government’s Anita Brown-Graham, examines statewide issues in such areas as education, jobs and healthcare as it seeks to find workable solutions. The program is produced by UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina, in partnership with the UNC School of Government and exclusive sponsorship by Civic Federal Credit Union.

In addition to the series’ over-the-air broadcasts, ncIMPACT is also accessible any time online at unctv.org/ncimpact. The site features individual episodes, segments and web extras to complement the series.

Tune in Thursdays, at 8 p.m., on UNC-TV. ncIMPACT examines issues around our state including education, jobs, healthcare, and others.Host Anita Brown-Graham and her team from the UNC School of Government bring the listening, learning and leading that create conversations, going into the communities that are tackling these problems head on.

www.unctv.org