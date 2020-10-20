1,018 early votes cast on day one

Andrew Mackie sits with campaign materials outside the one-stop early voting location on Oct. 15 as he looks over details of a proposed sales tax increase.

Early one-stop voting began with a bang on Oct. 15 with more than 1,000 voters casting their ballot on day one. Absentee ballot requests are also still coming in. Yadkin County Board of Elections Director Elaine Barnes said that 2,743 absentee ballots have already been requested, far surpassing the 549 total absentee votes cast in the 2016 election. Of those requested absentee ballots, 1,571 have already been returned.

Barnes said early voting, held for the first time at the Agriculture and Education Building at the SCC Yadkin campus, was going well.

“We are seeing a good turnout,” she said.

Andrew Mackie who was outside with some campaign materials on the first day of early voting said there was a line when the doors first opened at 8 a.m. but it moved quickly. The large banquet room used for the early voting site allowed for plenty of room for voters to social distance. Individuals pens were given to each voter and masks were available for anyone who needed one. A total of 1,018 voters cast their ballot on the first day of one-stop early voting in Yadkin County.

As of mid-day on Tuesday, the fifth day of early voting, Barnes said that 3,785 Yadkin residents had cast their ballots. If the early voting turnout remains steady it could be on track to surpass the total number of early votes cast in the 2016 election which was 7,408.

The one-stop early voting location is at the Agriculture and Education building on 2051 Agricultural Way in Yadkinville, behind the Surry Community College — Yadkin Center, on Highway 601.

The hours are 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 30 during the weekdays as well as the first two Saturdays in October, Oct. 17 and 24 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and the last Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Absentee by mail voting began on Sept. 4. The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Voters may request an absentee by mail ballot, by the following methods:

— N.C. State Board of Elections website https://www.ncsbe.gov/

— Yadkin County Board of Elections website yadkincountync.gov/88/Board-of-Elections

— Call the Yadkin County Board of Elections office at 336-849-7907

The deadline to return absentee by mail ballots is Nov. 3 for in person and Nov. 6 is the deadline for absentee ballots that have been postmarked by 5 p.m. on election day.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.