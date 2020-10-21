New Jonesville Library opens

Dr. Todd Martin welcomes guests at the new Jonesville Public Library on behalf of the Yadkin County Chamber. Konnor Blackburn, Belle Blackburn and Bentley Mahoney enjoy the new children’s area at the Jonesville Public Library. Jonesville Librarian Jennifer Rogers and Jonesville Friends of the Library chair Mendy Peles cut the ribbon to officially open the new Jonesville Public Library.

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Public Library celebrated the opening of its new home at 112 N. Swaim Street, Jonesville with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 12. The ribbon cutting was dedicated in the memory of Barbara “Doobie” Gilpin and Cynthia Allred, former librarians at Jonesville Public Library.

“Barbara and Cynthia, both, worked hard and prayed for this dream to come to fruition,” said Friends of the Library member Wendy Thompson.

”Many individuals and business came together to fund the renovations of the former doctors office to make it into a functional library for the community,” said Thompson.

Recognized during the ribbon cutting were Jonesville Town Council and Yadkin County Commissioners for their continued support each year of the library. Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital was also recognized for providing a temporary building to the library over the last few years. Jim and Mendy Peles of the Jonesville Friends of the Library helped make the purchase of the building a reality as well as Friend’s members of all ages who donated many hours of labor for the renovations.

Thompson also thanked the Northwestern Regional Library and the librarians who work daily to meet the needs of the community.

“A library is not just a warehouse for books, it is free access for a community, no matter your age, to information in the form of literature and media, skill building, electronics and more. Jonesville Public Library is for the community. The library connects people to people therefore building relationships,” she said.

The ribbon cutting and opening celebrates phase one for the Jonesville Public Library.

“Tomorrow we begin preparing for the future. There is no looking back and we hope each of you will join us and watch us grow,” said Thompson. “Thanks to Dr. Lam and Cynthia Chu negotiations are underway to allow for expansion of the current building. Over the months to come, there will be exciting events and classes offered through the library. There will also be a chance for everyone to be a part of the expansion and all it has to offer the community of Jonesville. Everyone is invited to come by, visit, and then make use of what the library has to offer. Ernest Hemingway once said, ‘There is no friend as loyal as a book.’ Libraries make friends and together they make communities great. We invite you to become a Friend of the Jonesville Public Library!”

For information on library services, hours of operation and programs visit the Northwestern Regional Library website nwrl.org and find the Jonesville Public Library.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.