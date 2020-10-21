Boo Bash in Boonville

The town of Boonville will host a smaller version of its annual Boo Bash the night before Halloween on Oct. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. Downtown businesses taking part in the event will be indicated by green balloons. All participants are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Halloween festivities in the town of Yadkinville will not take place this year.

“With Yadkin County continuing to see COVID-19 cases and the challenges associated with social distancing requirements, the cancellation decision comes after discussions with the Mayor, Board of Commissioners, and staff at the Oct. 5 board meeting. The Town plans to reschedule the Downtown Halloween event for 2021,” said Assistant Town Manager Shelia Weathers.

Yadkin County health officials recently issued a press release urging residents to use caution at fall events and to continue following the three w’s of wear, wash and wait — wear a face covering, wash hands and wait six feet apart from others.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services has released guidance on Halloween events on their website. This guidance places common Halloween activities in one of three categories: low, moderate, and high risk. Low risk activities includes those that are enjoyed at home such as carving pumpkins, decorating, movies, virtual Halloween contests, or scavenger hunts. Examples of moderate activities are low/no touch trick-or-treating, where candy or goody bags can be left at the end of a sidewalk or driveway, reverse trick-or-treating, or outdoor events where people can be six feet or more away from others. High risk activities includes traditional trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treats.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.