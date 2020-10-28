Cardboard City fundraiser planned for Nov. 21

ELKIN — Homelessness is not always as visible in rural areas as it is in larger cities, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t an issue facing some area families. The Ark in Elkin hosts an annual fundraiser that also serves to bring awareness to the issue of homelessness. Despite the pandemic, this year’s annual Cardboard City fundraiser will continue, with some changes made and safety precautions in place. The event is planned for Nov. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m.

“This will be the 6th annual Cardboard City Fundraiser for The Ark. November is National Homeless Awareness Month and this event is held the Saturday before Thanksgiving to also emphasize gratefulness in addition to bringing awareness,” said Committee Chairperson Amanda Brewer. “Local folks hear the word, homeless, and tend to picture only urban areas. The following are numbers of students identified as homeless in our local systems for the 2019-2020 school year: Yadkin County Schools, 49; Surry County Schools, 75; Elkin City Schools, 23; Wilkes County Schools, 295.”

“The Ark is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and has helped an average of 124 people a year for the last two decades,” Brewer added. “In addition to providing basic needs for the house guests, there are general operating expenses, and many other needs. Cardboard City is our biggest fundraising event and is vital.”

Participants volunteer to “be in the box” rain, storms, sleet, or snow until they raise a minimum of $500 for The Ark. Meeting this goal before the night of the event is encouraged but not necessary.

A number of local groups and invidials are already planning to participate and Brewer said she hopes others will join in supporting this important cause. Elkin City Schools Global Academy, Elkin Middle School Beta Club, Harry’s Place, G&B Energy and East Wilkes High School Basketball team are among the groups already signed up to take part in this year’s Cardboard City.

“We are hoping for more participation from church groups, school groups/clubs, local businesses,” said Brewer.

“Given the pandemic, the board has chosen to have the ‘city’ displayed in the vacant parking lot at the previous Walmart building. This will allow our volunteers to social distance easily and will allow folks to ‘tour the homes’ safely in their own vehicles,” Brewer added.

For more information visit thearkelkin.org/cardboardcity. To sign up to participate email Amanda Brewer at amandavbrewer@gmail.com.

