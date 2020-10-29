Zeta impacts Yadkin Valley and beyond

Schools are observing a remote learning day as the Yadkin Valley is seeing impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta.

“Between now and as it passes through North Carolina by about 2:00 to 3:00 this afternoon, we’re going to get between an inch to an inch and half of rain. The Yadkin River may get up and we may have some flash flooding. The wind gusts can be up to about 50 miles an hour. I’m anticipating some trees going down because of the rain and the loose root systems and the wind being up,” said Yadkin County Emergency Services Director Keith Vestal.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for multiple North Carolina Counties including Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes.

According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg: “Tropical Storm Zeta is currently quickly skirting through central Alabama, into northern Georgia and eastern Tennessee. The rapid speed is expected to persist as it continues to travel northeast toward the Mid-Atlantic this morning. Further weakening is expected as the system approaches the region.

“As Zeta moves toward the region, tropical storm force winds will begin to impact southwestern areas, especially along and east of the Blue Ridge, across northwest North Carolina early today, with these winds spreading northeast across sections along and east of the Blue Ridge in Virginia through this morning into the afternoon across the Piedmont. Wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range with isolated higher gusts in rain bands to the northeast of the center can be expected along and east of the Blue Ridge. These winds could be strong enough to topple trees and result in power outages. In addition, brief, isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out for mainly areas around Southside near Danville and down into the North Carolina piedmont late this morning into the afternoon. Heavy rainfall will accompany Zeta with amounts of 1 to 2 inches widespread along and west of the Blue Ridge with locally 2 to 3 inches across the mountains of western North Carolina into far southwest Virginia. Because of this rainfall, flash flooding and flooding could occur this morning, and into the afternoon.”