Tropical Storm Zeta causes flooding, mudslides

Roadways in Elkin flooded due to Tropical Storm Zeta. Elkin park under water.

Heavy rains and wind from Tropical Storm Zeta are causing problems around the area. Parks in Elkin are closed due to flooding as is the Fisher River Park in Dobson.

Surry County EMS Director John Shelton said the storm has caused multiple problems in the county including accidents and mudslides on Hwy 268.

Keith Vestal, director of Yadkin County EMS, said the storm had lead to power outages, downed trees and some flooded roadways in Yadkin County. Vestal said the high winds continue to be a concern. He advised travelers in high profile vehicles to stay off the roadways.

Additional details will be reported as they become available.