Numerous Christmas events cancelled

It’s beginning to look a lot like a very unusual Christmas. As the pandemic continues, with cases of COVID-19 on the rise locally and around the nation, most communities are cancelling their parades and other holiday events.

East Bend will still hold a scaled-down version of its annual Small Town Christmas celebration on Saturday. The event usually involves a community meal of homemade chicken stew and pinto beans, prepared by volunteers. This year the meal will not be held, but area residents are invited to the East Bend Elementary School grounds for a tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28. There will be a devotional time and singing of Christmas carols. The winners of the fourth grade essay contest will be announced. Donations of canned goods, personal hygiene and toiletry items will be collected for East Bend Christian Ministries. Cash donations will also be accepted to help those in need. Attendees are asked not to attend if they have been sick, have COVID-19 symptoms or been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Mask wearing is encouraged for those attending.

The annual Christmas parades for Boonville and Yadkinville have been cancelled for this year.

A holiday shop featuring baked goods from Dewey’s bakery will be open in Boonville through Dec. 24. The shop is part of fundraising efforts to update the Boonville Town Park.

The Elkin-Jonesville Christmas Parade has been cancelled, however Elkin is planning a special Santa and Mrs. Claus drive-by through area neighborhoods at 2 p.m. on Dec. 19.

Foothills Arts Center will also host an outdoor art market at the Elkin Farmers Market location, on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

