Increasing need at local food bank

ELKIN — While many will be sitting down to a feast of turkey with all the trimmings later this week, not everyone is able to put such an extensive meal on their table. Tri-County Christian Ministries Director Gilda Pruitt said the need for additional food as well as other financial help is increasing in the community, all while the pandemic has meant cancellation of many area food drives.

“We’re seeing a big need,” Pruitt said.

Tri-County Ministries has been providing food to those in need since its inception in 1986. The ministry serves clients in portions of of Wilkes, Surry, and Yadkin counties.

Pruitt said she is an increase in homelessness in the area and many people in need of not only food, but assistance with rent, car payments and other expenses.

“It’s been overwhelming,” said Pruitt.

Tri-C averaged around 80 clients per month and distributed more than 100,000 pounds of food last year.

Pruitt said many companies and other organizations such as the Boy Scouts had not been able to hold their annual food drives this year, put an additional strain on the resources available.

While Tri-C mainly serves as a food bank, they do have some limited resources available to assist those in need with power and water bill payments and medication costs.

In addition to monetary donations, Pruitt said items such as beans (dried or canned), peanut butter and canned fruit were in high demand. She said items such as toiletries can also be donated.

“People are always in need of toilet paper, toothpaste, tooth brushes and feminine products,” she noted.

Tri-C is open on Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information on services provided by Tri-County Christian Ministries, to volunteer or donate call 336-526-1089 or visit tric-ministry.com.

