Murder charges filed in drowning case

Jessica Ann Cheek

A Yadkinville man is facing murder charges after the suspected drowning death of Rebecca Anne Shore. According to a press release from the Yadkinville Police Department, officers responded to a possible drowning on Nov. 13. The victim was located near a small pond behind a residence on Meadowbrook Dr. Following an investigation, Kevin Anthony Diclemente, of 624 Meadowbrook Dr. in Yadkinville, was charged with felony murder. Diclemente is being held in the Yadkin County Jail with no bond.

Also charged in the case is Jessica Ann Cheek of Center Road, Boonville. Cheek is facing a charge of accessory after the fact. She is currently being held in the Surry County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the ongoing investigation.