County ag teacher wins statewide Discussion Meet title

GREENSBORO — Yadkin County agriculture teacher Steven Calloway took first place honors this month in North Carolina Farm Bureau’s (NCFB) statewide Discussion Meet. Calloway is a teacher at Forbush High school.

The competition and award ceremony took place virtually Dec. 4, ahead of NCFB’s 85th Annual Meeting.

“It is important that we support and help develop young farmers who are able to speak up and speak out for farmers and their rural communities,” said NCFB President Shawn Harding. “This program helps develop rural leaders for the future.”

The Discussion Meet Award recognizes a young farmer between the ages of 18 and 35 who is involved in NCFB’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Program (YF&R) program. Calloway’s knowledge of agricultural issues and public speaking and debate skills were judged to be the most effective in regard to consensus-building on some of the real issues impacting today’s agricultural industry.

Calloway now moves on to the national competition where he will vie against other state Farm Bureau winners during American Farm Bureau Federation’s national Discussion Meet, held in conjunction with the organization’s virtual annual meeting, Jan. 10-13, 2021.