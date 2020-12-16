Daymark Recovery Services, Inc. wins award

On Dec. 4, Daymark Recovery Services, Inc. won the i2i Social Determinants Challenge Award. The award was presented to Daymark Recovery Services for their work with the homeless population of Forsyth County during the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the leadership and guidance of Forsyth County Government, and through cooperative agreements with Cardinal Innovations, Daymark was able to move their work force both remotely and physically to another facility while having their regular outpatient offices up fitted to house homeless persons that were COVID-19 positive and presumed positive. This herculean effort took place over the course of two days and allowed for continued access to behavioral health and substance abuse services, while simultaneously curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the Forsyth County community.

While this award was given for work performed in Forsyth County, Daymark provides care in 30 North Carolina counties, including Yadkin, and served citizens last year from 88 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

Those in need of care for a behavioral health or substance abuse illness, please contact a local Daymark office that may be found at daymarkrecovery.org.