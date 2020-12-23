Ornaments for the birds on town tree

The Yadkinville town tree is all aglow for the season and adorned with birdseed ornaments made by local children. Birdseed ornaments made by local home school students decorate this year’s town tree at the Yadkinville Town Park.

Yadkinville’s town Christmas tree boasts some special ornaments this holiday season thanks to a group of area homeschool students. As part of a recent project, students from the group made eco-friendly ornaments using birdseed. They had planned to hang the ornaments for wildlife to enjoy on trees surrounding the town park, but then decided to ask if they could place their hand-made ornaments on the town tree.

”When we pulled into the park that afternoon, I realized that although the Christmas Tree Lighting event had been cancelled for this year, the town had still erected the town Christmas Tree. That’s when I decided how awesome it would be if we could place the kid’s ornaments on that tree,” explained organizer Kristin Baziuk.

Baziuk and the students were thrilled that the town approved the project.

”The kids were ecstatic, and we discussed what an amazing opportunity they were provided to be able to decorate the Town Christmas Tree,” said Baziuk.

Yadkinville Town Manager Mike Koser said, “the town was very pleased to approve the request from the local home school group to share our Christmas tree by allowing the addition of decoration provided by the children.”

“Since COVID required us to cancel the annual tree lighting event, we felt this was in some measure a substitution of that enjoyment of the tree by making it an added ‘treat’ for the town as decoration for us and food for the birds and wildlife,” added Koser.

