County plans vaccine distribution

Yadkin County health officials are working on plans to distribute the first round of COVID-19 vaccine in the county. The Yadkin County Human Services Agency anticipates receiving an initial shipment of vaccine the week of Dec. 21 The Agency is following the CDC and North Carolina prioritization plan for distributing the vaccine. This plan is broken down into four phases. The initial phase is further broken down into Phase 1A and Phase 1B. The plan is as follows:

• Phase 1A includes those healthcare workers caring for positive COVID patients and staff and residents of long term care facilities.

• Phase 1B includes adults at highest risk of severe illness and those at highest risk of exposure that are not included in Phase 1A.

• Phase 2 includes adults at high risk of exposure and at increased risk of severe illness.

• Phase 3 includes students (once approved pediatric vaccine is available) and critical industry workers.

• Phase 4 all others interested in the vaccine not previously included in the other phases.

The County has reached out to all identified Phase 1A facilities and offered them the opportunity to sign up to receive their vaccination. Some long term care facilities in the county have enrolled in a pharmacy distribution program which will give them the opportunity to receive vaccinations from either CVS or Walgreens. The county will support local medical practices in their enrollment in the vaccine program, should they so choose to participate. The plan includes continuing this targeted approach until vaccine is readily available or the 4th phase of the plan has been reached. In addition to targeting agencies and persons within the phases, the county will collect information from residents who want to be contacted when they are eligible for the vaccine. More information about this process will be shared when available.

Residents are encouraged to check the county website or follow social media accounts for more information regarding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents with general questions about COVID-19 can call NC 2-1-1 by dialing 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Residents can also reach the Human Services Agency through the following email: virusinfo@yadkincountync.gov.