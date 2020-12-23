Ribbon cutting held for Mercy & Truth Ministries

A ribbon cutting ceremony is held for Mercy and Truth Ministries in Elkin.

ELKIN — The Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Mercy & Truth Ministries on Dec. 14th at its new location, 1115 Elk Spur Street, Elkin.

Mercy & Truth Ministries is a non-profit organization based in Elkin serving the tri-county area of Wilkes, Surry, and Yadkin. The purpose of MTM is to help less fortunate families, children, and seniors in the Tri-County area.

One of their more familiar projects is the Christmas Toy Drive. The light blue “Toy Drive” school bus can be seen in the Tri-County area year-round. The ministry provides food and gifts to families in the tri-county area, as well as gifts for nursing home and assisted living residents.

They are also well known for their public-school ministry that offers hope and guidance through character building programs and a needs assessment for children with assistance of the guidance counselors and administration. The have many other projects and services throughout the year.

Until the pandemic, the organization hosted family fun nights featuring food and entertainment for all in our communities. Visit The Mercy & Truth Ministries website mercyandtruthministries.org or Facebook for more information or ways to get involved.