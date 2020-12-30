SCC taps North Surry alum to head Yadkin center

Surry Community College has named a North Surry alumnus and long-time educator and healthcare profession to head its Yadkin Center.

Dr. Douglas Underwood of Hamptonville was recently named as director of Surry Community College’s Yadkin Center and will assume this new role on Monday, Jan. 4.

“We are delighted and fortunate to have Dr. Douglas Underwood step in as The Yadkin Center Director,” said Dr. David Shockley, president of Surry Community College. “He will bring a wealth of leadership and experience to the position. He replaces Forrest Lineberry who has been serving in the interim due to the sudden death of Dr. Wayne Matthews who worked at SCC from August 1993 until June 2020, and left a legacy of education and community service as he played a pivotal role in the establishment of SCC’s Yadkin Center and served as the director for many years.”

Dr. Candace Holder, vice president added, “We are excited that Dr. Underwood will be joining the Workforce, Technologies, and Community Education Team. With his extensive leadership experience and his dedication to serve the citizens of Yadkin and Surry counties, I am confident he is the right person to expand programs and services at The Yadkin Center.”

As a graduate of North Surry High School, Underwood became a paramedic in 1981. He earned an Associate in Science in Nursing from the University of the State of New York in 1992. He also holds an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts and an Associate Degree in Applied Science from Surry Community College. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2006 from Winston-Salem State University where he also earned a Master’s in Advanced Nursing Education in 2008. In 2013, Underwood completed his doctorate work in Education with a specialty in Nursing Education from Capella University.

Underwood has an extensive background as a medical professional and educator over a career spanning four decades. He has served Surry Community College as a nurse educator since 2014, providing planning, implementation and evaluation of associate degree nursing courses including medical/surgical, lab and simulation, leadership and clinical instruction. He also was an instructor for SCC’s Emergency Medical Services program.

Underwood has also worked at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital as director of clinical services and director of surgical services. At Wake Forest Baptist Health, he served as inpatient operating room manager, senior operating room coordinator, staff nurse, nurse training officer, and staff flight paramedic. He was employed by the Surry County Emergency Medical Services at an assistant training officer and staff paramedic. He was also employed by Northern Regional Hospital as a staff nurse.

In addition, he has taught nursing classes at Winston-Salem State University, Lees-McRae College and Walden University. He has been bestowed with numerous honors through the years including Employee of the Month and the Nurse Excellent Award at Wake Forest Baptist Health. He received the Sigma Theta Tau honor from the Rho Lambda Chapter at Winston-Salem State University and has been the keynote speaker at several of Surry Community College’s nursing and paramedic graduations. Underwood has stayed active anywhere he has worked and served on dozens of project committees.

“I am humbled and excited to have been chosen for this position. It is my hope to carry forward the excellent work that has been completed at The Yadkin Center,” Underwood said. “I am looking forward to working with the citizens of Yadkin County and the surrounding areas, along with the business leaders in achieving their educational goals.”

Underwood may be reached at underwoodd@surry.edu or 336-386-3854.