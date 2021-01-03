Explosion sounds reported in Yadkin, Forsyth Counties

Reports of an explosion began coming in around the Yadkinville and Courtney area on Saturday evening. Yadkin County EMS Director Keith Vestal said the reports have been investigated but no damage or the exact location could not immediately be determined. Vestal said the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office was also reporting the noise in the Lewisville area.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office noted on it Facebook page around 7:15 p.m. that the 911 system was being overwhelmed with calls regarding the possible explosion. The post asked that residents only use 911 for an immediate emergency.

“We are aware of the loud noises in the Lewisville area – callers are overwhelming the 911 system. We have had no reports of injuries and we do not have a confirmed cause of the noises.

“Remember – ONLY call 911 in an emergency. Currently those with actual emergencies cannot reach our communications center and are being rolled over to surrounding counties,” read the post on the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Additional details will be reported as they become available.