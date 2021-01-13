Detention officer honored

At the Jan. 4 meeting of the Yadkin County Commissioners, Yadkin County Detention Officer Sgt. Barry Daye was presented with his Advanced Training Certificate as well as the Advanced Service Award. Daye has served for more than 28 years with the Yadkin County Detention Center.

“It’s always an honor and a privilege to award these certificates to personnel that have gone the extra mile to show the commitment and dedication to not only their longevity of service but also their commitment to the profession in continuing to educate themselves both through college degrees and in-service training,” Oliver said.

He added that his office encourages all its staff to strive to be part of a more professional agency to serve the public.

During the meeting the board voted to approve a master agreement with Garrett and Moore Inc. for Solid Waste Engineering services. County Manager Lisa was approved to enter into contract negotiations with Garett and Moore Inc for the Solid Waste Facility Project. The first task order of the project, which will involve data collection, site visit and meeting and a conceptual design was also approved.

Assistant County Manager Drew Hinkle said the county’s solid waste site is in need of some updates to make it more efficient and customer friendly. The scale is need of repair or replacement and to possibly be moved to better accommodate traffic flow. A new metal recycling area is also needed at the site to comply with North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Regulations

“[Garrett and Moore] will examine all of these aspects of the Solid Waste Facility, presenting solutions to improve problem areas and improve the overall safety and traffic flow of Solid Waste Facility. By examining Solid Waste Facility as a whole, the County will be able to address each individual area of concern, as well as improve the overall facility for all those that use it,” said Hinkle.

The County offices will be closed on Jan. 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. The next meeting of the County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.

