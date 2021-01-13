Yadkin Arts Council announces scholarship opportunities

The Yadkin Arts Council has scholarship applications available in a variety of art fields for graduating seniors residing in Yadkin County who are going to college in the fall of 2021. Winners will be selected and announced in late spring of 2021.

Scholarships include:

Nancy Mills Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship is awarded to a high school senior who has demonstrated an interest and involvement in the visual arts during their high school career and whose ambition is to continue with training and education in the visual arts as they progress to an institution of higher learning. ($1,000)

Stephen G. Lyons Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship is awarded to a high school senior who has demonstrated an interest and involvement in the performing arts during their high school career and whose ambition is to continue with training and education in the performing arts as they progress to an institution of higher learning. ($1,000)

Willingham Scholarship in the Arts: This scholarship is awarded to a high school senior who has demonstrated an interest and involvement in the arts during their high school career and whose ambition is to continue with training and education in the arts as they progress to an institution of higher learning. ($2,000)

Each scholarship has its own separate application and completed applications are due to the appropriate school guidance counselor – or – can be mailed directly to the Yadkin Arts Council at P.O. Box 667, Yadkinville, NC 27055 – or – dropped off in person to the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055. All applications must either be postmarked or received in person by March 15.

Scholarship awards will be paid directly to the recipient’s school. It is the responsibility of the recipient to notify the Yadkin Arts Council of the correct payment instructions including the school name, mailing address, and recipient’s student id number. All applications for scholarships can be found at Yadkinarts.org/scholarships/