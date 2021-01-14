Jonesville unveils new website, future ‘piazza’ site

JONESVILLE — The town of Jonesville’s new website was unveiled at its Monday meeting of the town council as well as an architects rendering of future town improvement projects.

Finance Director/Town Clerk Wendy Thompson showed off the new website toward the end of Monday’s meeting. The new address is townofjonesville.com and will feature scrolling photos of the town as well as some of the most requested information area residents and visitors might need.

Troy Luttman gave a presentation to the board via Zoom with architectural renderings of a proposed town square area to be called the “piazza.” The piazza area, also to be called uptown Jonesville is a proposed development project to coincide with creation of a proposed pedestrian bridge connecting Jonesville and Elkin, near the site of the former Chatham bridge.

The vision for the site is for it to be a gathering place for residents and visitors as well as a gateway to the pedestrian bridge. Future shops, a restaurant or coffee shop is included in the design to create a place for visitors to stop and enjoy the town.

Thompson gave a brief update on CARES funding. Funds from the CARES were extended into the new year and those funds will be used for PPE for staff, said Thompson. Thompson also requested that the board approve a policy retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021 through March 31 to continue to offer 80 hours of paid sick leave for staff members who are required to quarantine due to a COVID-19 diagnosis or while awaiting testing. Thompson said the policy can be revisited in March. That policy was approved by the town council.

Spring clean-up dates for the town to pick up larger trash items was scheduled for March 29 through April 2. There will be a $10 charge for electronic items such as TVs and also some items the town cannot dispose of such as chemicals.

Council member Anita Darnell was nominated to serve as the council’s new delegate to the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.

A speed bump on Pardue Street was discussed during Monday’s meeting. Jonesville resident Adam Cave spoke during public comments requesting that the speed bump be removed. Cave also submitted a petition with 32 signatures in favor of the speed bump removal. A prior petition in the fall of 2020 requested the speed bump be put in place to slow down traffic in the neighborhood. Town Manager Michael Pardue recommended the council review the previous petition and consider options for the area. The discussion was tabled for a future meeting.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.