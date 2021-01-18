Multiple deaths after ‘domestic’ incident near Boonville

BOONVILLE — A suspected domestic situation on North Oak Ridge Church Road ended in tragedy on Sunday afternoon with multiple individuals dead. Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver said officers responded to a 911 hang up call on Sunday just after 2 p.m.

“Upon their arrival no one came to the door and an officer noticed an individual lying on the floor inside the residence. Once inside they discovered two individuals on the floor. One was deceased, the other individual had been seriously injured. EMS transported that individual,” said Oliver.

Oliver said deputies immediately began an investigation and were on the lookout for a vehicle of interest. The vehicle was located a short time later just a few miles away on North Oak Church Road.

Two people were inside the vehicle when deputies located it, both were deceased, Oliver said.

All four individuals were related, Oliver said.

“It appears to be domestic in nature, therefore we do not feel there is any danger to the community,” Oliver said.

“It’s a quiet, peaceful community,” he added.

Names of the deceased are not yet being released until all family members have been notified.

Deputies were still on the scene investigating late on Sunday.

“We do have a lot of work to do because we do have multiple crime scenes,” Oliver said.