Three dead, one wounded in domestic shooting spree

BOONVILLE — Authorities have released additional details about a deadly domestic shooting spree that occurred on Sunday, ending with three dead and one person critically wounded.

Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver said deputies responded to a 911 hang up call on Sunday at approximately 2:29 p.m. that originated from a residence on North Oak Ridge Church Road.

“Upon their arrival no one came to the door and an officer noticed an individual lying on the floor inside the residence” said Oliver.

Deputies then entered the residence and found Peggy Huff Day, age 79, and her husband, Charles “Tom” Allen Day, age 82, both had been shot and were laying in the floor. Peggy Day was deceased and Charles Day was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Mr. Day was transported by EMS to the hospital.

Based upon information found at the scene, at approximately 2:45 p.m., deputies began searching for a dark grey Kia Sorento thought to be occupied by George Coleman and possibly his wife, Mary Regina Day, the daughter of Charles and Peggy Day. At approximately 3:13 p.m., the vehicle was located in the parking lot of North Oak Ridge Church.

The deputies found the vehicle to be occupied by George Coleman, age 64, and his wife, Mary Regina Day, age 52, both deceased from gunshot wounds.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation revealed the following events occurred on Sunday afternoon. “George Coleman shot and killed Peggy Day and seriously wounded her husband, Charles Day in their home on North Oak Ridge Church Road. Mr. Coleman then forced his wife, Mary Regina Day into the Kia Sorento and left the residence. After driving around in the area, the vehicle pulled into the North Oak Ridge Church parking lot at which time he shot and killed Mary Regina Day and then killed himself.”

The Sheriff’s Office continues the investigation into possible motives for the shooting spree.

Oliver asked that “everyone be in prayer for Mr. Day and his recovery and for the family as they began to heal from the tremendous loss they have suffered.”

The Sheriff added that he would like to thank the following agencies that assisted during the investigation: Yadkin County EMS, Boonville Fire Department, Boonville Police Department, N.C. Highway Patrol and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.