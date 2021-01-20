1600+ COVID shots given in Yadkin County

The COVID-19 vaccine roll out is under way in Yadkin County. More than 1600 doses of the vaccine have been given by Yadkin County Medical Clinic staff said Jessica Wall, Assistant Director of Human Services.

Wall said they are continuing to target those age 75 and older but will begin offering the vaccine to those 65 and older next.

Yadkin County has surpassed 3,000 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday there were 198 active cases being monitored, with 15 patients hospitalized. There have been 33 deaths associated with the illness in Yadkin County. A total of 3,048 cases have been reported in the county thus far, with 2,817 recoveries.

While the injections are being rolled in multiple phases residents can begin signing up to indicate their interest in receiving the vaccine.

“Yadkin County has published a form for the general public to sign up for the vaccine. This form can be found by going to Yadkincountync.gov and clicking on the health alert at the top of the page or by choosing ‘COVID-19 Vaccination’ in the Coronavirus dropdown box at the front of the page,” explained Chris Bolden, operations manager for Yadkin County Emergency Services.

“Right now we can only administer the vaccine in accordance with the State of North Carolina’s Vaccine Distribution Prioritization Framework and we are not able to skip past phases without the State’s authorization. However, we are asking everyone to please remain patient and to fill out the form or to contact the Medical Clinic if they are interested in signing up for the vaccine. There is no cost for the vaccine and if anyone signs up there is no obligation to get it if someone changes their mind,” explained Bolden.

Bolden said those needing assistance to fill out the vaccine request form should contact the Yadkin Medical Clinic.

“We do understand that everyone may not have internet access, or that some people may need assistance with the form. If this is the case, we are asking people to call the Yadkin County Human Services switchboard at 336-849-7910 and request to speak with the Medical Clinic. Our friends at the Medical Clinic will be able to help out from there,” said Bolden. “We want everyone to know that while the form does ask for a first and last name, a phone number, and an email address, that it will never ask for passwords, social security numbers, bank account information, or any other sensitive information. An email address is needed as it is being requested by the State’s COVID Vaccine Management System.”

Residents are encouraged to check the county website or follow social media accounts for more information regarding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents with general questions about COVID-19 can call NC 2-1-1 by dialing 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Residents can also reach the Human Services Agency through the following email: virusinfo@yadkincountync.gov.