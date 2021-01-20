Three charged in vehicle theft case

Maulden Agee

Three people have been charged in connection with alleged vehicle break ins in the Courtney and Forbush communities.

On Jan. 7 the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Damon Bill Agee, 27, of Yadkinville and Kayla Lachelle Mauldin, 33, of Boonville after conducting a vehicle stop on Bethel Church Road in Yadkinville. The vehicle stop was conducted after deputies were able to identify the driver as Agee, who was known to have outstanding warrants for his arrest. It was learned during the vehicle stop that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Wilkes County.

The outstanding warrants for Agee stemmed from several investigations being conducted by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office dating back to early December of 2020. The investigations were the result of several reports of motor vehicle breaking and/or enterings in the Courtney and Forbush communities. Also from early January of 2021 where motor vehicle thefts were reported that occurred on US Hwy 21, Erin Ln. and Windsor Rd. in Hamptonville. After an investigation into these incidents detectives were able to charge Agee for these crimes.

Agee was charged with 30 felony counts of breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, three felony counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, three felony counts of firearm by felon, three felony counts of larceny of a firearm, one felony count of larceny, one felony count of possession of stolen motor vehicle, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and five counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Maulden was charged with one felony count of possession of stolen motor vehicle, one felony count of aid and abet breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle and one felony count of aid and abet felony larceny.

Melody Suzanne Dyson, 48, of Yadkinville was arrested on Jan. 13 also in connection with the motor vehicle breaking and/or entering’s in the Courtney and Forbush area. Dyson was charged with 25 felony counts of aid and abet breaking and/or entering, six counts of aid and abet misdemeanor larceny, four counts of aid and abet felony larceny, and two counts of aid and abet firearm by felon.

Agee, Maulden, and Dyson are being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center. Agee is under a $225,000 secured bond, Maulden is under a $30,000 secured bond, and Dyson is under a $75,000 secured bond. Agee and Maulden are scheduled to appear in Yadkin County court on Jan. 27. Dyson had a scheduled appearance in Yadkin County court on Jan. 20.