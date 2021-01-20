Hamptonville man charged with sex offense, indecent liberties

Authorities have arrested a Hamptonville man on charges of sexual offense with a child. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, a report regarding the suspected sexual abuse of a child was received on Nov. 27, 2020. An investigation into the matter was conducted and evidence was obtained supporting the report. Subsequently, warrants were issued for 21-year old Jaden Shane Brown. Brown was charged with three counts of first degree statutory sexual offense and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

On Jan. 12 Brown was served with the outstanding warrants and is being held at the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. Brown’s next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 27.