Six facing multiple drug charges

Phipps Wood Goss Jones Turner

In late December of 2020 and early January the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested multiple subjects related to controlled substance violations. These investigations took place over several months and led to the seizure of controlled substances, stolen motor vehicles, and helped identify additional subjects related to the distribution of controlled substances in the Yadkin County area, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

These investigations are still ongoing and additional arrests are expected in the near future.

Travis Landon Turner, 42 years old, of Yadkinville was arrested and charged with one felony count of sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance (heroin), three felony counts of sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl), three felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule I controlled substance (heroin), four felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule ii controlled substance (methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl), one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam), one felony count of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance (heroin), one felony count of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), one felony count of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam), three felony counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale of controlled substances, one felony count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Turner received a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on Jan. 27.

John Sebron Wood, 42 years old, of Yadkinville was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one felony count of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance (heroin), one felony count of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), one felony count of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam), one felony count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale of controlled substances and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Wood received a $30,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on Feb. 24. The stolen vehicle was recovered for the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

Betty Marie Jenkins, 35 years old, of Dobson was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone) and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Jenkins received a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on Feb. 3. Jenkins was also served with an outstanding warrant for arrest out of Surry County for assault by strangulation. Jenkins is scheduled to appear in court in Surry County on March 1.

Dakota Ronald Phipps, 30 years old, of Yadkinville was arrested and charged with one felony count of sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam), one felony count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale of controlled substances, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Phipps received a $35,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on Jan. 27.

Robert Carson Goss, 42 years old, of Yadkinville was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine & oxycodone), one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule III controlled substance (buprenorphine), one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam), one felony count of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine and oxycodone), one felony count of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule III controlled substance (buprenorphine), one felony count of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam), and one felony count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale of controlled substances. Goss received a $75,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on Jan. 27.

Sonya Leann Jones, 42 years old, of Yadkinville was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine and oxycodone), one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule III controlled substance (buprenorphine), one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam), one felony count of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine and oxycodone), one felony count of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule III controlled substance (buprenorphine), one felony count of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam), and one felony count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale of controlled substances. Jones received a $25,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on Jan. 27.