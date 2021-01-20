Courtney Fire Dept. receives grant

Courtney Volunteer Fire Department will be able to purchase additional personal protective equipment and cleaning materials thanks to a recent grant. The Courtney Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) has been awarded an Assistance To Firefighters Grant – Supplemental (AFG-S) in the amount of $3000.

“The purpose of this grant is to enhance our ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first-responder personnel through the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and related essential supplies needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Courtney Fire Chief Barry Williard.

The grant is part of the $100 million in funding appropriated by the CARES act.

“The grant will cover the additional needs and increased cost of basic PPE used in day to day response. This basic PPE includes N95 face mask, protective coveralls, hand sanitizer, medical exam gloves, and a portable disinfectant mister. This PPE equipment is used when responding to priority medical response, vehicle accidents, and other public service events where members may be exposed to COVID-19. The portable disinfectant mister will be used to disinfect the station and apparatus after response,” explained Williard.

Courtney is the first fire department in the Tenth Congressional District to receive AFG-S funding thus far in this second release of AFG-S funds. Grants will continue to be announced in weekly rounds throughout the coming months.

“Our first responders are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had devastating impacts on both rural communities—like Yadkin County—and in metropolitan areas.” said Congressman Patrick McHenry, representative for the 10th District. “This important grant will help expand resources for our first responders and provide masks, gloves, sanitizer, and other equipment that is such a necessity during this pandemic.”

Courtney Volunteer Fire Department is currently accepting applications for volunteer firefighters and medical response personnel. For more information visit www.courtneyfire.com or call the station at 336-463-5551.

Reach Kitsey Burns Harrison on Twitter @RippleReporterK.