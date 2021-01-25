Forbush closed due to COVID, Starmount students to return

Starmount High School students returned for in-person learning on Monday but Forbush High School students will be moving to remote only learning for at least a week due to pandemic.

In a message to parents on Friday evening, Yadkin County Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin said, “we currently have a considerable number of Forbush teachers in quarantine or isolation due to being contacts or testing positive. It will be extremely difficult to appropriately and safely cover these classrooms next week. Therefore, we are going to transition Forbush High School to remote instruction for all of next week.”

“Overall, our student positive numbers are in good shape at the school but it is next to impossible to find enough people to cover these classes,” Martin said.

Athletics and other after school activities will also be halted for the time being at Forbush.

“We are also going to pause athletics and all after school activities beginning Monday,” said Martin.

Curbside meal service will be provided at Forbush Middle School for students from Forbush High School. Students or the parents of students may pick up meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday next week.

Martin said if the numbers are improved by Friday that Forbush students could return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 1.

Starmount High School was closed for in-person learning from Jan. 14 until Monday due to multiple staff members being quarantined. Martin said that 13 to 14 staff members, including some front office staff and classroom personnel, were out as many of them had been deemed contacts with a positive COVID case. Prior to the shutdown at Starmount there were also close to 20 students out due to contact with the virus.

On Friday Martin said the COVID positive numbers at Starmount High School were “much improved compared to the last couple of weeks.”

Since school returned last August, Forbush and Starmount High Schools have been following a hybrid schedule with an A group and B group of students. Students in group A attend in-person learning on Monday and Tuesday and B group on Thursday and Friday. All students complete remote learning on Wednesday as the schools are deep cleaned.

