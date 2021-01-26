Michals joins Yadkin Ripple staff

Lisa Michals, of Winston-Salem, joins the staff of The Yadkin Ripple and The Tribune as a reporter this month. She brings with her more than 15 years of professional writing and journalism experience.

“It’s a privilege to re-enter the journalism field and be back doing the job I love,” said Michals. “Just on my first couple stories, I have been overwhelmed by how welcoming everyone in the Elkin and Yadkinville areas are, and how much they care about their communities and the newspapers that serve them.”

Editor Kitsey Burns Harrison said she was thrilled to welcome Michals to the staff.

“Lisa has really hit the ground running in her first week with us. I know she is going to be a great asset to our publications and our community,” Harrison said.

Michals holds a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Missouri and a master’s degree in marketing research and data analytics from the University of Georgia. She previously wrote for daily newspapers including The State in Columbia, S.C., the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s bureau in Washington, D.C., and the Duluth News Tribune in northern Minnesota. Following that journalism stint, she spent the past 10 years in the business sector. Her reporting experience includes covering K-12 education and state legislatures, where she won awards for her in-depth coverage and profiles highlighting newsmakers.

“My favorite part of journalism is telling the stories of seemingly average people among us who have something exceptional about them,” Michals said. “There is so much beauty in the human capacity, and nothing is more fulfilling than to uncover that beauty in each person that I interview, whether it’s a public official making a difference or a neighbor going the extra mile.”

Michals is an avid equestrian and gardener, and has spent her pandemic time trying to cook every recipe in the New York Times Cooking smartphone app. She can be reached at 336-448-4968 or lisa.michals@yadkinripple.com.