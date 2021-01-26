Board approves grant funding for 601 waterline extension

The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners adopted a grant resolution at its Jan. 19 meeting authorizing a $288,375 grant from the NC Department of Commerce.

The grant funds will be used for an extension of the 601 waterline as part of an economic development expansion project for a current business on U.S. 601. The grant will fund 75 percent of the project with the remaining 25 percent of funding coming from Golden Leaf funds.

Also approved by the board was a contract with the North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies for a social worker for the Care Manager Program.

The next meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners will be at 9 a.m. Feb. 1.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @RippleReporterK.