Forbush remains closed due to COVID cluster

Forbush students will continue to learn from home as administrators have made the decision to keep the school closed due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases among students and staff. The closure began on Jan. 25 and school leaders were hopeful students could return to the classroom on Monday.

“Forbush High School will continue with remote learning until at least Thursday, Feb. 4, rather than return on Monday as was originally planned,” said Yadkin Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin. “There is currently a cluster, which means there are five or more students and staff who are positive whose cases are related to one another. Additionally, we are beginning to see other students, including student athletes, test positive. By delaying the return to face to face instruction until Thursday, at the least, this will provide a 14 day window since the last time anyone from the cluster was on campus. Additionally, this will provide more time for several teachers and staff members to exit quarantine or isolation. The school will also continue the pause on team sports until students return for in person instruction next week.”

In a message to parents, Martin went on to say, “I understand this is news students or parents did not want to hear but I feel it is important that we do everything we can to allow the numbers to decrease before we continue with face to face instruction. The school principal, Mr. Denny Key, will be in touch with students next week to provide information on the return to school. These decisions are not easy but we will continue to make the decisions we feel will keep students safe.”

Curbside meal service will be provided at Forbush Middle School for students from Forbush High School. Students or the parents of students may pick up meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday next week.

Starmount High School was closed for in-person learning from Jan. 14 until Jan. 25 due to multiple staff members being quarantined. Martin said that 13 to 14 staff members, including some front office staff and classroom personnel, were out as many of them had been deemed contacts with a positive COVID case. Starmount High School students returned for in-person learning on Jan. 25.

Since school returned last August, Forbush and Starmount High Schools have been following a hybrid schedule with an A group and B group of students. Students in group A attend in-person learning on Monday and Tuesday and B group on Thursday and Friday. All students complete remote learning on Wednesday as the schools are deep cleaned.

