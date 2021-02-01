Drugs, weapons, stolen vehicle seized

Beamer

BOONVILLE — Two Boonville men are facing multiple charges following a search warrant executed by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s office on Jan. 22. The warrant was issued for a location on River Road and authorities said during the search multiple stolen items and weapons were discovered. A stolen motorcycle, additional stolen property from recent break ins three handguns, a sawed off shotgun, more than $6,000 in suspected drug proceeds, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia were seized.

Edward Wayne Beamer, age 51, and Brandon Scott McKinney, age 25, were arrested and charged. Beamer is facing charges of felony trafficking schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine; felony conspiracy to traffic a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule II, methamphetamine; felony possession of stolen motor vehicle; felony possession of stolen property; felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances; four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beamer was released on a $150,000 secured bond with a court date scheduled for March 31.

McKinney was also charged with two counts of felony trafficking schedule ii controlled substance, methamphetamine; felony conspiracy to traffic a schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule II, methamphetamine; felony possession of stolen motor vehicle; felony possession of stolen property; felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances; felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

McKinney is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $75,000 secured bond. McKinney’s next court date is March 16.

The investigation was aided through information from the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Ashe County Sheriff’s Office also seized four and a half ounces of Methamphetamine as a result of this investigation. Additional charges on these and other individuals are pending.