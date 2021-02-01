New paramedic position aids COVID patients

When a Yadkin County man was suffering from pneumonia in both lungs with COVID-like symptoms, paramedic Kayla Johnson headed to his home to help. She found him barely able to walk with dangerously low oxygen levels. Once at the hospital, he was diagnosed with blood clots in both lungs and the treating physician told Johnson that the man would have been in mortal danger if he hadn’t come to the hospital when he did.

Another of Johnson’s patients was in quarantine at home, and needed help attaching a blood-glucose monitor to their arm. Due to the quarantine, worried family members were not able to come help, so Johnson readily stopped by to pitch in.

Through the county’s recently created COVID Specialist Paramedic position with Yadkin County EMS, Johnson has helped more than 150 people, often visiting patients at home multiple times. The new position empowers Johnson to answer community questions about COVID-19 as well as help bridge communication between residents and their treating medical professionals. Johnson’s reputation has spread, and patients she has helped now recommend family and friends reach out to her when they have COVID-related questions.

Johnson, who presented an update on her position at Monday’s Yadkin County Commissioners meeting, was quick to give credit to her colleagues, as well.

“It’s not just me that makes this program happen,” she said. “It’s the whole community.”

Also at Monday’s meeting, commissioners and County Manager Lisa Hughes discussed the county’s capability of administering more than the 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine that the state allocates to Yadkin County each week. The county is also easily accommodating the administration of the second dose needed for each person, which are issued by the state in addition to the 300 weekly new doses of vaccine. Commissioners lamented the limited supply.

County leaders are exploring ways to make the case for Yadkin to receive more than 300 per week because they have heard the state may be making more available. One way to trigger qualifying for more vaccines may be to hold a large vaccination event, perhaps in partnership with other counties, Hughes said.

In other business, the board considered a contract with Davis-Martin-Powell Associates, an engineering firm out of High Point/Winston-Salem, to design a 601 waterline extension to enable a warehouse to install a sprinkler system. The engineering phase of the project, which still needs Yadkinville Town Commissioners’ approval, is worth $73,300 and already has funds allocated entirely from state and grant sources due to its status as an economic development initiative. Hughes recommended the project skip the request for quotes phase and be awarded to Davis-Martin-Powell because of the firm’s existing familiarity with the water system. The board approved the request in a 5-0 vote.

