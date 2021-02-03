School Board ponders graduation plans

Monday night’s meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Education was peppered with discussion of the COVID-19 pandemic and it how it has changed and will continue to affect school operations. The meeting began with some discussion about the limited number of vaccines being delivered to Yadkin County, only 300 doses per week according to county health officials.

Kristi Gaddis, executive director of student support services, said they had been working closely with the county health department on timing for getting teachers and staff vaccinated but the process has been delayed as guidance continues to change on who is eligible. Gaddis said it would likely be March before teachers are able to get vaccinated. School nurses and custodial staff have been vaccinated.

School Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin expressed his frustration at the low number of vaccines being delivered to the county.

“Our teachers have been back face to face with kids since August. Some districts teachers haven’t been back face to face with students since last march. I just think precedence ought to be given to districts where teachers are face to face with students,” Martin said.

Plans for graduation were discussed during the meeting, with school leaders indicating a virtual ceremony would likely have to be the case again this year.

“I don’t think by May or June we’re going to be able to have a face to face large crowd in person type ceremony,” Martin said.

Individual times for each student to walk across the stage and receive their diploma such as was done last year with a video compilation was discussed as well as other options such as a drive through ceremony. Martin asked that feedback be obtained from the high school principals as well as students as the plans progress.

Social distancing and increased sanitation measures are likely something that will be a part of school operations for some time to come, Martin also noted.

“I can reasonably see us starting in August with a lot of the same [safety] stuff in place that we have now,” he said.

Board members and school leaders also discussed at length the future of a virtual only options for students, particularly those who continue to excel under that format.

Approved by the board during Monday’s meeting was $300,000 in lottery funds to be directed towards the debt service on the two county middle schools which were first constructed in 2008.

