Rep. Lee Zachary supports COVID-19 relief bill

RALEIGH — On Feb. 4, Representative Lee Zachary (R-Yadkin) joined his colleagues in unanimously approving a COVID-19 relief package for North Carolina communities that includes $1.6 billion to help local school districts safely reopen and an extension for families to apply for the $335 Extra Credit Grant. The bill now goes to the Governor for his signature.

“A lot of people are still hurting from the COVID-19 related shutdowns. People are unable to get the vaccines, schools are still closed in some areas and unemployed people are worried about their rent,” said Rep. Zachary. “Hopefully this bill will be a start in getting help for North Carolina citizens,” he added.

Senate Bill 36 also provides $95 million in federal funding for vaccine distribution, $39 million to expand rural broadband internet access and $546 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. An additional $155 million in rental assistance will go directly to eligible local governments with more than 200,000 residents.

“The General Assembly is delivering additional relief as soon as possible through bipartisan legislation that ensures state and federal funding reaches North Carolina communities now, and we will maintain this commitment to a strong recovery this session,” said Senior House Appropriations Committee Co- Chairs Jason Saine (R-Lincoln), Dean Arp (R-Union), and Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth).

Speaker Moore said $1.6 billion for public schools in the legislation can support safe school re-openings and robust summer programs for remedial learning.

“Powerful education funding in this bill will help students safely return to the classroom and receive robust summer learning opportunities to overcome the challenges of the last year and realize their highest academic and career potentials,” said Speaker Moore.

“This legislation represents a strong beginning to another successful session delivering on our promises to serve North Carolinians in need, and I appreciate the bipartisan work of my General Assembly colleagues to accomplish this important step for families and businesses who are hurting.”