Businesses prepare for Valentine’s rush

Whether it’s a classic bouquet or a photographer-documented vow renewal on the side of a mountain, local businesses are gearing up for big demand this Valentine’s Day.

“What our wholesalers are telling us is this is going to be a huge, huge year. They have more orders placed for roses and the like than any other year,” said Mechelle Crissman, owner of Boonville Flower and Decor. “My largest order so far is $400. It will be a huge arrangement of lilies, roses, and hydrangeas — any and everything.”

Crissman said her shop will be open Sunday, Feb. 14, where a classic dozen roses costs $73, a vase arrangement of mixed flowers starts at $30 and delivery can add anywhere from $3 to $10. Gourmet, locally-made treats are also available, including heart-shaped red velvet or peanut butter cakes and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Looking for a romantic wine to pair with those chocolate-covered strawberries? Sommelier Jeremy Stamps at The Wisdom Table wine shop in Elkin suggests Biltmore Estate Château Reserve Brut Blanc De Blancs Sparkling Wine ($48.99) as the perfect complement. The Wisdom Table is offering a sparkling wine flight and cannoli special this week and a Champagne tasting class on Valentine’s Day.

Looking for less glitz but all the flavor? Papa’s Pizza To Go in Yadkinville has their heart-shaped Love Pizzas back again this year, available for pick up or delivery ($7.99).

Local photographer Twinkle Poindexter of Nickle Photography in Boonville has seen an uptick in vow renewals and requests for romantic “adventure photography” sessions amid couples’ seeking to organize a romantic outing while keeping up social distancing protocols.

“This year with COVID, our options for Valentine’s dates are going to be limited,” said Poindexter. “Usually you get dressed up, you get your makeup done and you go out to eat. But this year, there may be long lines because every other table is closed off, and then is the mask going to go over the makeup you just did?”

Poindexter offers photo sessions with stunning backdrops such as hiking through a state park or with a surprise catered picnic — complete with a photo-worthy glamorous wardrobe. Sessions start around $300.

“I just did a styled shoot and it was pretty much a date for these two couples,” she said. “I picked up flowers and we met at Stone Mountain and I rented the women these flowing dresses.”

A perk of a photographer-documented date? It’s social media ready.

“Let’s face it, in this age of social media, if you don’t have pictures,” Poindexter laughed, “then it didn’t happen.”

From date- or bouquet-of-a-lifetime memories to small gestures packed with love, local business owners said they are moved by how passionately their customers want to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, right down to honoring their four-legged friends.

So don’t forget Fido this Valentine’s Day, after all the hours he has logged barking through work-from-home Zoom calls with impeccable timing and shrillness. For a couple bucks or more, swing by The Barkery in Elkin and pick up a heart-shaped “pup cream” pie with vegan frosting, or owner Melissa Manning’s take on the classic Valentine’s sweetheart candies featuring apple or banana butter and messages like “Love” and “xoxo.” Cat valentine treats start at just a dollar and are an easy way to return the love shown when, for example, Felix the Cat laid on the keyboard and erased an entire school assignment before it was saved.

