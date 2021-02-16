Jonesville plans jubilee fireworks

A fireworks show will be a part of the Jonesville Jubilee on May 1 this year, after the Jonesville Town Council approved funding for the fireworks at their meeting Monday night.

In other business, the board decided to renew the urban deer archery season again for next year, and it will run January 15 to February 20, 2022. The board also approved for the city tax collector to advertise delinquent 2020 property taxes, which will list the property owner name, the parcel number and the amount of the delinquent taxes.

A couple of community-led initiatives also were presented.

Jonesville Recreation Commission members are organizing volunteer workdays at Lila Swaim Park. Anyone who would like to volunteer should contact Jonesville Town Hall at 336-835-3426 and leave their name, phone number and email address. Or, interested volunteers can email parks@townofjonesvillenc.com.

The Arlington Fire and Rescue will be holding a raffle fundraiser to purchase station equipment. Raffle tickets are $10 and the drawing will be held following the Port-A-Pit Chicken luncheon on March 20. Contact the Arlington Fire and Rescue to purchase a ticket.