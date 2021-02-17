Scouts collect food donations

Boy Scouts take part in the annual Scouting for Food food drive. Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital staff enjoy soup for lunch as part of its annual ‘Souper Bowl’ fundraiser and food drive to benefit Tri-C.

Area food banks have been stretched to the limit as donations have been down but the need ever increasing due to the pandemic. Local Boy Scouts as well as Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital staff have done their part to support these vital organizations in recent weeks.

Over the weekend, Scouts in the Laurel District, which serves Yadkin County as well as parts of Surry, Wilkes and Alleghany Counties, took part in the annual Scouting for Food project.

Boy Scouts District Director Kevin Cheek said food collection was still ongoing but so far around 3,407 pounds of food has been collected. More than 50 youth members and 60 adult members representing 12 local troops collected donations.

“These items have been donated to Yadkin Christian Ministries in Yadkinville and East Bend, Tri-County Christian Crises Ministries in Elkin and The Solid Rock Food Closet in Sparta,” Cheek said.

Bags were placed at homes and in mailboxes for collection and donations can still be made, Cheek said.

“If you did not receive a bag in your community and would like to make a food donation you may drop of your donation to one of the above locations during their business hours or place your items in one of the many boxes provided by, The Helping Hand Your Neighbors’ Pantry in the Elkin/Jonesville and surrounding area,” he added.

Scouting for Food is a project that dates back several decades, Cheek explained.

“This Scouting for Food Good Turn Project begin in 1988 as a service project nation wide in all councils across America,” said Cheek. “The Old Hickory Council and its districts has participated since its beginning and have collected hundreds of tons of food annually for needy families. This project teaches our youth the importance of helping others in need. Scouting for Food also gives our youth a sense of responsibility, teaches leadership and gives additional meaning to our slogan, “Do a Good Turn Daily.” This is one of the many programs that our organization uses to prepare young people to become better citizens and leaders for tomorrow.”

“This Scouting for Food drive this year was needed more than ever and we are thankful for all the food donations given by our community residents. We also would like to thank our sponsors for our annual food drive G&B Energy and McNeely Pest Control,” Cheek added.

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital staff also recently collected food and monetary donations to benefit Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry with its Souper Bowl event.

”This is actually the second year in a row we have done the Souper Bowl,” said Josh Vogler, employee engagement coordinator for Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. “This year, the pandemic made us change the logistics of the event slightly. Last year, it was a competition in which employees brought their own crock pots of soup from home for a cooking competition. This year, due to obvious infection control concerns, we chose to let our fantastic dietary department take care of all the soups as opposed to employees bringing their own from home. As a result, our competition shifted from a cooking competition to a departmental challenge seeing which department would donate the most items.”

Hospital staff donated $5,648.31 as well as collecting more than 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food items and toiletries.

“On behalf of Tri-C and the community we would like to thank Hugh Chatham, it’s employees and Sodexo for having the Souper Bowl fundraiser and collecting over $5,600 and over 3,000 pounds of food,” said Warren Bates, Tri-C President and Hugh Chatham Director of Food and Environmental Services. “This is just another way that our Hometown Heroes working at the hospital give back to our community. Obviously 2020 was a difficult year for all non-profits and food banks but this will get us off to a great start in 2021. Thank you again to Hugh Chatham for thinking about Tri-C and for such a generous donation.”

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-258-4035 or follow her on Twitter @RippleReporterK.