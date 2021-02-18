Early morning road conditions ok

While there is some minor glazing of ice on trees locally, early morning reports from Emergency Services today indicate that road conditions are good across Yadkin County. Assistant EMS Director Chris Bolden said checks of area roads and bridges show no signs of black ice or slick conditions as of around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

“Everything is good so far,” said Bolden. “The roads are wet, we haven’t seen any ice on the roads. There is some ice accumulating in the trees a little bit, a little bit on the power lines, but so far not enough to cause any problems.”

Bolden said Yadkin Emergency officials will continue to monitor road and weather conditions as the day goes on.

Drivers should continue to exercise caution if they must travel today.