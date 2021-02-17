Vaccine clinics closed due to weather

Yadkin County is expected to receive a high volume of ice over the next 24 hours. There is concern about poor driving conditions and extended power outages. In addition, the weather across the nation is delaying the shipment of the next round of first dose vaccine. In abundance of caution, the County has decided to cancel all vaccine clinics planned for Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20. If someone had an appointment, the Human Services Agency will contact you next week about rescheduling appointments.

As a reminder, residents can call the Yadkin County COVID-19 call center for more information at 336.849.7950.

Residents with general questions about COVID-19 can call NC 2-1-1 by dialing 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Residents can also reach the Human Services Agency through the following email: virusinfo@yadkincountync.gov.

More information about COVID-19 can be found at:

• NC DHHS: www.ncdhhs.gov

• CDC: www.cdc.gov

• Yadkin County, NC: https://www.yadkincountync.gov/