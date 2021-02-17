Board discusses county borders

Andrew Mackie passes out periwinkle ribbons in honor of Abandoned Cemetery Awareness Month in Yadkin County. Steven Ratcliffe gives a presentation on the Yadkin/Davie County boundary project.

Monday’s meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners began with a presentation from Steven Ratcliffe of the county’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Department. Ratcliffe discussed the ongoing project to survey and update the county’s borders. Ratcliffe specifically discussed the county’s boundary with Davie County. Survey data found several errors along the border between the two counties, which affects 56 total parcels. Four homes will be affected by the new border lines, with at least one property that is exactly halfway in Yadkin County and half in Davie. Once the changes are officially recorded, the identified changes will be remapped and undergo tax assessment. Tax bills will be updated during the 2022 tax year and be administered in the 2023 tax year, Ratcliffe said. The next step in the process will be to give information to tax payers. Ratcliffe said it has been difficult to find a way to schedule a public hearing amid the ongoing pandemic to alert the public about the changes. The official updated GIS maps will be submitted to the board for approval once a public hearing is held.

Andrew Mackie of the Yadkin County Historical Society addressed the board on Monday in regard to a resolution to proclaim March Abandoned Cemetery Awareness Month in Yadkin County. Per the resolution text, the abandoned cemeteries, those without having had a burial in more years or more, constitute a valuable part of the county’s cultural heritage. Destruction or desecration of these cemeteries is illegal. An initial survey of abandoned cemeteries in the county was first made by Carl C. Hoots in 1987 and the Historical Society continues to update this data. Property owners are encouraged to record such cemeteries on the deeds to their property. The society estimates there are around 600 such cemeteries in the county. More than 300 old graveyards have been identified so far.

Mackie presented board members and meeting attendees with periwinkle colored ribbons in honor of the month. The color was chosen to represent Abandoned Cemetery Awareness month as periwinkle is the color of flowers often planted as groundcover in inactive or abandoned cemeteries.

Property owners who discover an abandoned cemetery on their property may contact the Yadkin County Historical Society at 336-679-2702 or yadkincountyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information.

The board approved a $47,000 budget amendment with $12,500 of those funds designated to purchase a used vehicle to replace an older vehicle used by the county Parks and Recreation Department. The remaining funds will be for the Yadkin Guarantee project which pays for tuition for local students at the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College.

Budget amendments were also approved to purchase a new skid steer for the Solid Waste Department as well as a new BI-TEK system for the tax office.

A change order was approved in regard to updates on the elevator in the new Sheriff’s Office administration building, but a request from the construction company for a 14-day extension was denied. The project was supposed to be completed in October of last year, but it will likely be March before it is finished.

County Manager Lisa Hughes gave a brief update on COVID-19, noting that the County Health Clinic will be scheduling around 900 new vaccinations on Friday and Saturday. Hughes also reported that the active case county is finally starting to see a decrease. During the commissioner comment portion at the close of Monday’s meeting, several board members said they had received numerous comments from area residents on how well the vaccine clinic was being operated.

“I’d like to thank our staff and the volunteers that are working up there. It’s a great effort and we are so proud of you and apprciate the job that you’re doing. It is quite unlike anything we’ve ever tried to do,” said Commissioner Frank Zachary.