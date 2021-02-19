Yadkin avoids ice storm issues

Yadkin County avoided any major issues from what was initially predicted to be a significant ice storm on Thursday. Emergency officials said travel was not impacted though there were some downed trees and power lines. Conditions on Friday morning were also good.

“Temps are above freezing, we did not see any ice this morning. We didn’t have any large influx of 911 calls last night, there’s currently no wide-spread power outages — everything seems to be going in the right direction,” Yadkin EMS Operations Manager Chris Bolden said on Friday morning.

“We were once again fortunate and avoided what was supposed to be a major ice storm. While yesterday we did have an influx of calls for trees and power lines down in the afternoon (some of which caused some small fires) it was mostly quiet when compared to what we were expecting,” Bolden said. “When the morning came around yesterday the roads, including the bridges, were free from any ice which helped out tremendously.”

Emergency officials were particularly concerned with the possibility of opening shelters during a pandemic should widespread power outage have become an issue. Though that was not needed, County officials were prepared in the event that shelters needed to be opened.

“Initially our biggest concern from this storm were stranded motorist and power outages. This would have been especially significant right now because of the potential of having to open a shelter during a pandemic. Our Human Services Agency, which leads sheltering operations, had a lot to consider with social distancing guidelines, people who are under quarantine, and a number of other unique circumstances that aren’t normally dealt with. But, they did a great job and they had several plans in place just in case we needed to open one. Luckily we didn’t get to a point to where we had to open a shelter, but we were definitely ready to,” said Bolden.

While the storm did not cause the impacts initially expected, Bolden said emergency responders were well prepared had the situation been worse.

“I want to make sure everyone knows what a great job our first responders did during this storm,” Bolden said. “When the County’s Storm Plan was activated, they were already ready to go. Every call for a tree down, a power line down, and an outside fire caused by the storm were answered. When it comes to this type of response, it’s amazing and reassuring to see everyone working together. We really do have a great system in place and we have a lot to be proud of in Yadkin County.”

Bolden added that this is a good time to remind area residents of the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning and how important it is to have a carbon monoxide detector installed.

“Everyone should always be careful with carbon monoxide threats, especially during the winter months when the power goes out,” he said. “Make sure generators are kept outdoors and far from open windows, vents, etc., don’t use charcoal or gas grills inside, and don’t have a vehicle running in an attached garage. It is best to install carbon monoxide alarms throughout your home even if you don’t think you need one. There are so many unique variables that could cause carbon monoxide to enter your home that people don’t think about — and mistakes do happen. Doing something as simple as installing a CO detectors in your home could save your life.”