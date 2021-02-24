Free firefighter classes offered

Surry and Yadkin County high school students are eligible to complete nearly all of the training required to become a certified firefighter free of charge through Surry Community College. It’s a pathway that local fire leaders are working to advertise amidst a shortage of volunteer firefighters.

“This program is intended to expose high school students to the potential career options as a firefighter along with options to give back to their community by joining a local fire department,” said Ian Harrell, Director of Firefighter and Rescue Programs at Surry Community College. “It will provide them with the entry-level training for them to nearly complete their entire firefighter certification through the N.C. Fire and Rescue Commission.”

Students will need to take one additional course before applying for their certification, and that course — Fire Control — must be taken once the student turns 18 years old.

The next block of firefighter classes will start at the Yadkin Center campus of Surry Community College on August 23 and the class times will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. High school students age 16 and up can sign up through their high school guidance counselors by asking to complete the College & Career Promise registration paperwork.

