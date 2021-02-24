Yadkin teacher vaccinations to begin

Vaccinations for Yadkin County teachers is expected to begin this week and be completed by early spring. Yadkin Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin said plans are in place for school employees age 50 and older to get their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine this Wednesday and the second dose on March 26.

School nurses will be providing the shots for school staff members at the Yadkin Emergency Operations Center located in the former Hoots Hospital building in Yadkinville.

School employees under the age of 50 are scheduled to receive their first dose of the vaccine on March 5 and the second dose on April 5.

Martin said the vaccine will not be required for teachers but he said he expected a majority of teachers would opt to receive the shot.