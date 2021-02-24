Public meetings for Deep Creek Watershed project set for March 23

USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the Yadkin Soil and Water Conservation District and the Yadkin County Commissioners, are sponsoring two Public Scoping Meetings to discuss the proposed rehabilitation of Dam No. 19A and Dam No. 21 in Yadkin County. The meetings will be held virtually using Microsoft Teams on March 23. The first meeting at 10 a.m. is mostly for agencies, organizations, watershed associations, etc. but is also open to the public. The evening meeting at 6 p.m. is for the general public. The virtual meeting link and call-in information is posted on the Yadkin County website at www.yadkincountync.gov.

Representatives from the local sponsors and NRCS, along with their consultants, will provide information on the dam rehabilitation program, planning activities to date for the Deep Creek dams, describe the various rehabilitation alternatives being considered for these flood control structures, answer questions and concerns about the planned activities, and seek public input.

The dams provide flood protection to residents of Yadkin County located downstream. Local sponsors, NRCS staff, and their consultants are developing one plan for rehabilitating these two dams so they meet current dam safety regulations and design standards. Alternatives being considered include: no action, decommissioning (dam removal), structural rehabilitation, and nonstructural measures.

Federal funding has been received to assist the local sponsors in developing the plan but has not yet been secured for the design or construction of these projects.

NRCS provides reasonable accommodations to enable all persons with disabilities to participate in agency programs and activities. If you need an accommodation to participate in this activity, please contact Mary Waligora at 919-441-3590 or by email at mary.waligora@usda.gov by March 9.

For further information on the meetings, contact Mary Waligora, Assistant State Conservation Engineer, NRCS, at 919-441-3590 or Mary.Waligora@usda.gov.